Uniontown
Janice R. Rochek, 62, of Uniontown, lost her courageous battle with brain cancer Sunday, May 9, 2021.
She was born October 23, 1958, in Uniontown, to parents Michael F. and Bertha A. Marcinak Rochek, who preceded her in death.
Jan was the beloved sister of Paula Palko and husband Tom of Messmore, Carole Rochek, with whom she shared a home in Balsinger, and Keith "Skeeter" Rochek of Maryland.
She will be deeply missed by her extended family; nephews, Tommy Palko and wife Melissa of Jefferson, Bryan Palko of Morgantown, W.Va.; nieces, Jill Rochek of Maryland, Erin Clearwater and husband Dan of Maryland; and very good friend, Neil.
Aunt Jani was so very loved by her great-nephews and great-nieces, Austin, Addison and Alek Palko, Brayden, Brylee and Braxton Palko and Vivian Clearwater.
Aunt Jani will be missed at all the sporting events, dance recitals and school functions that she regularly attended. She will be forever a Steelers fan.
Jan was retired from the Uniontown Hospital Finance Department and cherished her many friends there.
The family expresses deep gratitude to all who helped with doctors' appointments, hospital trips and so many acts of kindness by all.
Jan was deeply loved and our memories will be forever cherished.
Family and friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday when a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Footedale, with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Jan's name to: Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, 223 Searights-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.