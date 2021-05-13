Uniontown
Janice R. Rochek, 62, of Uniontown, lost her courageous battle with brain cancer Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Family and friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday when a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Footedale, with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Jan's name to: Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, 223 Searights-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
