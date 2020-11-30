Uniontown
Janice Rae Jordan Cross, 57, of Uniontown passed away on Friday, November 28th, 2020 in Uniontown Hospital.
Jan was born on October 19, 1963 a daughter of the late Elmer and Helen Yesso Jordan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer and Michael Jordan.
She is survived by her husband, David Cross Sr. of Uniontown; her two sons, David Wayne Cross Jr. and wife Katelyn of Uniontown and Michael Cross of Uniontown; a granddaughter, Harper Cross; two sisters, Cindy Layman and husband Chuck of New Salem and Pam Cross and husband James of Uniontown; brother, Richard Jordan and wife Kathy of Dunbar, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
