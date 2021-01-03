Janice Singer, 86, passed from this life due to complications of COVID-19, December 10, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Janice was born in 1936, in Uniontown, to her parents, Sidney and Garnet Goldberg. She graduated from Uniontown High School and then Drexel University with a degree from the Department of Home Economics, majoring in Interior Design.
Interior design was her profession as well as her passion. Her clients oftentimes became close family friends. She spent many of her later years with the nuns of Saint Francis Hospital, helping to keep its interiors alive and vibrant. She was loved dearly by them. She was a socially active person and worked for many causes. She was deeply aware of her responsibility to help anyone less fortunate. Her friends and family will always remember her as a deeply caring and loving aunt. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her niece, Amanda Tompkins; and her great-nephews, Beckham and Dylan Tompkins all of Dallas, Texas.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Berman and Elaine Goldberg; many of her close friends, including Dr. Irwin Solow and William MacDowell.
A celebration of Janice's life will be planned at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, McCandless Township. Remembrances can be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
