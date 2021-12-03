Brownsville
Janine Ann Marish, 62, of Brownsville (Low Hill), passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, with her daughter by her side.
She was born June 17, 1959, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Andy and Audrey Lynch Marish.
Janine was a 1977 graduate of Beth Center High School.
She was employed with Verizon Communications as an inbound Sales Representative for many years.
She enjoyed traveling, planting beautiful flowers in the hollow, and cruising in her convertible named "Ken". She especially loved her cats, Binks, Mabel, and her late Smokey who passed away the very same weekend.
Janine was a brave, fun-loving, and giving person who was so full of life. Her presence lit up any room, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her daughter, Jessica Davis of Brownsville; her companion, Ryan Walker of Low Hill; her sister, Diane Yocolano (Manuel) of Monongahela; her cousin and best friend, Denise Monica; her niece, Alaina Yocolano and partner Doug Benning; her Nephew Manuel Yocolano and partner Bree Jeffer; and many other cousins, and so many great friends.
A special thanks to the staff "her angels" at Jefferson Hospital for making her feel at home during her stays over the years. She loved every one of them dearly and would not have been here to enjoy her last few years without them.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown.
Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
