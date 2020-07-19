Formerly of Luzerne
Janis Ann Zihar Brownfield, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away suddenly Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born in Glen Rogers, W.Va., to George and Anna Zihar and raised in Luzerne. She attended Maxwell School and Brownsville High School before moving to Washington, D.C.. It was there she met Bob Brownfield, the love of her life, who ironically grew up a few miles from her. She and Bob married June 15, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Zihar; and her older brother, David.
She is survived by her husband, Bob of 57 years; her two daughters and son-in-law, Melissa and Dan Bradley, and Melanie Brownfield, all of Myrtle Beach; four beloved grandchildren, Brooke, Blaire and Brenna Bradley, and Gavin Von Schriltz; brother Martin Zihar (Carol) of Eighty-Four; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob and Jan raised their daughters in Fairfax Station, Va. Janis worked for the Dept. of Agriculture early on and after having children became a stay at home mother. She finished her career after 25 years with Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) in Fairfax, Va., where she started as receptionist and worked her way up through the ranks, eventually becoming director of chapter affairs.
After retirement, Bob and Jan moved to Columbus, Ohio, to live near their daughters and grandchildren. They lived there for almost 20 years, finally settling in Myrtle Beach, where their children followed them. They could not stand to be away from each other.
Janis was a loving wife and dedicated mother, first and foremost. She could not wait to be a "Mimi". She treasured her husband, children and grandchildren and relished every moment with them. Everything she did was with them in mind. She spoiled her family rotten. Bob was the absolute love of her life and they were still madly in love until the day she left us.
Janis was an exceptional and loyal friend. Her enthusiasm and joy for life made an impact on everyone she met. She never met a stranger and made everyone she met feel welcome and loved.
She loved life and made the most of every day. She was so active in every community she lived in, enjoying bunko, volunteering, entertaining her family and friends, and enjoying her Captain Morgan and diet coke! She had a special place in her heart for the elderly and special needs individuals, taking great joy in participating in the Joy Prom at Beach Church.
Her humble upbringing, love for her Lord, and willingness to give to others made her a truly special woman who touched so many lives.
Viewing took place Monday, July 13, in McMillan-Small Funeral Home in N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, with Pastor Todd Elliott of Beach Church presiding. She was laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, S.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.