formerly of Uniontown
Jarel Terran Settles, 35, of Orlando, Fla., entered eternal rest Sunday, May 8, 2022, while celebrating Mother's Day and both of his parent's birthdays aboard a Disney Cruiser in the Gulf of Mexico. He was with his most beloved family when he suddenly and unexpectedly departed. Jarel was born January 17, 1987, in Uniontown, to Richard and Lana Harris Settles.
Jarel is the first of two children born to Lana and Richard. He led an honorable and beautiful life, achieving in all endeavors. He graduated from Uniontown High School, Class of 2005. He ascended in his education and earned a Disney Training Certification and a B.S. in Business Management from Washington and Jefferson College, Washington, in 2009. He was an active member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity during his college years.
After graduating, he immediately began his professional career at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, until receiving the esteemed privilege of becoming a Recurring Cast Member of the successful MTV's Chelsea Settles Show. At its completion, he relocated to Orlando, where he began a 10-year successful, award winning, and stellar performance career as a Disney World hotel manager. He was then promoted to his most recent position as Disney recruiter, where he executed the recruiting, hiring, and training of college candidates on track to become Disney managers.
Jarel enjoyed music and travel. He traveled and visited most of the continental states and regions from Canada to California. He walked the grounds of Cancun, Jamaica, Greece, and many more. He had an avid affection for collecting and creating art. His home walls were adorned with colorful and appealing paintings he created.
His largest love was FAMILY--sharing his love, passion, and personality; teaching and educating his cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, brothers, and parents.
Jarel is heaven awarded, and heavenly reunited with his loving grandparents, Georgetta Harris, Ella Mae Settles, and Richard T. Settles; his uncle, Clyde Lee Harris; and his cousin, Michael McCray.
He is sadly missed and eternally remembered by his parents; brothers, Zachary (wife, Halla) and Richard; uncle, Craig Harris (Tammy); aunt, Clyda Thomas (Stanley); special cousins, Amber Jo Pitts and Chelsea Settles; godmother, Mona Harrison-Simms (Clyde), and a host of adored aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends. His wonderful and ever-loving niece, Ella-Marie, and nephews, Richard, David, and Allen will forever cherish their Uncle Jarel!
Jarel's life will be celebrated from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
