Jarrod L. Crossland, 40, of Uniontown, passed away January 13, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital after a short non-Covid illness. He was born December 16, 1980, in Uniontown. He was a son of the late Timothy Crossland.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wayne and Elizabeth Crossland; and maternal grandfather, Edward Daniocek.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Daniocek Crossland; four children, Christian, Tessa, Jayden and Alyssa; and brothers, Justin Crossland (Theresa) of Uniontown, Joshua Crossland of Uniontown and Cory Crossland of Uniontown; his companion, Kimberly Deeds; maternal grandmother, Margaret Skinner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
All services are private and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
