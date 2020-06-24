Fairchance
Jason Alan Zeigler, 47, of Fairchance, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born November 6, 1972, the son of Judy Pupek and the late Alan Zeigler.
He was predeceased by his father when he was only 12 years old.
Jason suffered many tragic losses throughout his brief time here on earth. The tragic loss of his father changed him from a happy little boy to a 12 year old “man of the house”, a burden much too heavy for a young boy.
He was a gifted guitarist, playing in many local bands. Music was his passion. In his last few years, due to his anxiety and depression, he only played for his own enjoyment. He isolated from his friends and stayed in his room most of the time.
Since the loss of his best friend and uncle, Justin Edward Zeigler, a few years ago at the age of 38, his depression deepened. He went for help to professionals who tried every antidepressant on him, but had minimal affect.
He recently lost his grandmother, Betty L. Kelley, and both of his paternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Louise Zeigler. The loss took its toll on him.
The last time we spoke, he questioned why people have started hating each other, burning and looting innocent victims. It was too much for him to take.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Judy and Mike Pupek; sister, Angela McCourt; and ex brother-in-law, James McCourt; and his brother, James Zeigler and his wife Erica.
He is also survived by his aunt, Debbie Smith and her husband Warren, and their children, Ethan, Bethany, Jonathan, Meghan and Kaine; his nieces and nephews; his maternal aunt, Faith Garofalo and her husband Joseph and daughter Melissa; and great-nephew, Nathan. But the ones he loved the best were his nieces and nephews, Brett McCourt, Logan McCourt, Victoria McCourt, Mason McCourt, Alex Zeigler, Samuel Zeigler and Isabella Zeigler; and great-nephews, Lincoln and Colt and baby Oliver who is on the way. They were his only light in his dark world.
Rest in peace my baby boy until I see you in Heaven.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
