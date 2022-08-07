Smithfield
Jason Craig Chipps, Sr., 50, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer at his home.
He was born on September 15, 1971, a son of the late Gene Chipps and Elizabeth Fritzman Chipps, who survives.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Chipps.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, is his son, Jason Craig Chipps Jr; step daughter, Holly Guthrie; brothers: Kevin Chipps and his wife, Kim of Haydentown, Carl Chipps and his wife, Michele of Smithfield; sister, Lana Braddee and her husband, Pete of Haydentown; sister-in-law, Violet Chipps of Smithfield; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In honoring Jason's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.
The GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC. has been entrusted with Jason's professional funeral services.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
