Connellsville
Jason E. Ross, 44, of Connellsville, died Monday, October 5, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born July 12, 1976, in Connellsville, a son of Louis Ross and Karen J. Hughes Ross.
Surviving are his fiancee, Christina Crouch; daughter Carole Kochis; granddaughter Luna Layman; mother Karen J. Hughes Ross; siblings Scott (Kellie) Ross, Francine Singo, Carolyn Bufano, Louis Ross II; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father; and sister Lou Ann Rugg.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, October 11, with Decon Scott Ross officiating, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
