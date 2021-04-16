Uniontown
Jason Ghram Wiley, 39, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born May 8, 1981, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Edward Ghram White and Carla White.
He is survived by his fiancee, Patricia Ann Dillow.
He was a member of the Oak House in Uniontown, the YMCA and Salvation Army. He worked as a flagman and worked at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. He loved all types of music, bowling, playing pool, loved walking and had many friends and people who loved him. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a good supporter.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Visitation continues until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, April 16, with Pastor David Herring officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
