Jason Ghram Wiley, 39 of Uniontown, passed away April 13, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital. He was born May 8, 1981 in Pittsburgh. He is the son of Edward Ghram White and Carla White.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his fianc Patricia Ann Dillow.
He was a member of the Oak House in Uniontown, the YMCA, Salvation Army and worked as a flagman and worked at Hines Field in Pittsburgh. He loved all types of music, bowling, playing pool, loved walking and had many friends and people who loved him. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a good supporter.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday April 15, and until 11 a.m. Friday April 16, the Hour of the service with Pastor David Herring Officiating the service in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD HOME HOPWOOD, Pa.
