formerly of Uniontown
Jason Scott Decker, 52, of Towson, Md., died Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born May 28, 1968, in Uniontown, to Edison R. and Bonnie Brashear Decker.
Jason graduated from Uniontown High School in 1986. Friends fondly recall his talents as a percussionist in the marching band and his national recognition in Junior Achievement.
Jason completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from West Virginia University. He proudly served as the chief examiner (Property & Casualty) for the State of Maryland Insurance Administration.
Jason was a devoted husband and father who loved to take the family to Orioles games. If not in the stands at Camden Yards, you would find Jason at the local ball fields cheering for his sons with his golden retriever by his side. He was an avid reader of American history, which made him a great companion while touring the battlefields at Gettysburg or the monuments in D.C. Jason's lifelong hobbies included collecting coins, stamps and antiques, leaving behind cherished family heirlooms.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Gina Masi Decker; his two children, Andrew and Adam; father Edison; sister Jennifer (Joseph) Winge; father- and mother-in-law Albert and Hazel Thomas Masi; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Rita) and Daniel (Becky) Masi; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces on both sides of the family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie.
The family is respecting his wish not to have services, so a private gathering to honor Jason's life will occur later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Young Life of Baltimore County (baltimore.younglife.org), an organization meaningful to his children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.