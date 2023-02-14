Sterling, Va.
On February 8, 2023, we lost and heaven received a beautiful soul. It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our son Jason Urchasko, 47, Sterling, Va., due to a house fire caused by an overheated ion-lithium battery. His beloved dogs Bruno and Peanut and cat Tom also succumbed as a result of the fire.
Jason was born on October 24, 1975, and raised in Damascus, Md. He is the son of James and Karen Rye-Micozzi Urchasko of New Market, Md. Jason attended Damascus elementary and middle schools; graduated in 1993 from Gonzaga High School, Washington, DC; graduated in 1997 from Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, with a degree in physics, and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; and received a Master’s Degree in Policy and Government from George Mason University.
He was previously employed at Datatel and GMA Industries. At the time of his death, he was self-employed. His interests and hobbies were biking, running, skiing, music (especially the Grateful Dead), gardening, carpentry and reading. He also built computers and sophisticated bicycles.
Jason leaves behind aunts Alberta (Rye) Sigwalt, Joyce (Urchasko) Rochek, Gayle (Urchasko) Sienicki, and uncle Albert (Butch) Micozzi as well as other aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Jason is the grandson of the late Michael and Elizabeth Urchasko of Masontown, and the late Albert and Eleanor Rye-Micozzi of Carmichaels.
The family is deeply grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by the ICU staff at Inova Landsdowne Hospital in Leesburg, Va., and the Infinite Legacy staff, especially Dr. Carlos Fernandez; the Sterling Volunteer Fire Department, Loudoun County Fire & Rescue Department, Loudoun County Fire Marshall Department, and Loundon County Animal Control; and a special thank you to the passer-by who noticed the fire and called 911. Jason chose to be an organ donor.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 and 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, at STAUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD where the funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market St, Frederick. A light lunch will be served.
For those who wish to honor his memory or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loudoun County Animal Control in Jason’s name by giving to Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS)— information can be obtained at www.loudoun.gov/animals and pressing “support homeless pets”, or to the Loudoun County Volunteer Fire Department in Sterling, Va.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.