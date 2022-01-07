Markleysburg
Jason Wesley Dennis, 45, of Markleysburg, left his earthly home Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born April 23, 1976, in Meyersdale, to Wesley and Donna Dennis.
Jason was well known for his giant heart and even bigger than life personality. He spent his life working as an iron worker and his later years in the gas and oil field.
Jason left behind a family who loved him tremendously and would have done anything to save him. His two beautiful daughters, whom he adored more than this world, Brylee and Taylor and their mother, Andrea of Markleysburg; parents, Wesley and Donna of Markleysburg; sister, Angela Merschat and husband Seth of Smithfield; grandmother, Anna Dennis of Farmington; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; nephews, Douglas Dennis Jr., Cole Saunders, Maddox and Miles Merschat; nieces, Brooklynn Dennis and Mali Merschat; and great-niece, Paislee Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Dennis Sr.; grandparents, Bill and Shirley Wilson, Wesley Dennis Sr.; three aunts, three uncles and five cousins.
Friends and family will be gathered from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 7, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, January 8, with Pastor Martin Stewart and Pastor Jason Lamer officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery. MASKS ARE MANDATORY.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made directly to Crawford Funeral Home.
