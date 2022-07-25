Smock
Jay E. Madison, 65, of Smock, passed away peacefully Friday July 22, 2022. He was born March 31, 1957 in Buffalo, NY.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jesse Edward Madison and Joan Arlene (Moyer) Madison Barchetti, stepfather, Eugene J. Barchetti and his faithful and beloved canine companion, Lupita.
Jay was employed by US Steel and was a member of the Keisterville Sportsmans Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching professional wrestling. Most importantly, Jay was a very loving and devoted husband, father and brother.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Deborah Jean (Swartz) Madison; three daughters, Angela Madison (Fiance, Jared Jyachosky) of Uniontown, Emilee Quarrick (Josh) of Uniontown and Jessy Madison (Fiance, Josh Franks) of Smock; brothers, David l. Madison (Cindy) of Uniontown and Christopher S. Barchetti (Laurie) of Aurora, CO; step-brother, Eugene P. Barchetti (Marlene) of Uniontown; step-sister, Deborah Davies (Thomas) of Fairfax, VA; his really close friend, Bob Savage and many uncles and aunts and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday July 26 , in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA, the hour of service with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be private.
