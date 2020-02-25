Charleroi
Jay Legros, 65, of Roscoe, lost his courageous battle Saturday, February 22, 2020. Jay died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born November 6, 1954, in Charleroi, a son of Gizel Kokoska Legros of Stockdale and the late John "J.B." Legros.
Jay graduated from Belle Vernon Area High School in 1972, and he worked at Universal Stainless and Alloy in Bridgeville until the time of his illness. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, as well as an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins hockey fan. He enjoyed spending many hours boating on the Monongahela River and loved time spent with the Wounded Warriors on its annual fishing on the Mon, and spending time with family and friends. Jay was known for his love, kindness, generosity and gentle spirit.
A loving son, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend, Jay will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Besides his mother, Jay is also survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Yvonne and Bill Waller of Roscoe, and Diane and Dennis Koneffko of Stockdale; four children, Jayson and Desarae Legros of Belle Vernon, Ian Legros of Newport, R.I., Franchesca Legros of Uniontown and Tyler Legros of East Millsboro; two stepgrandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special friend, Kris Weeks of Elizabeth.
Jay was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Legros; and his father, JB Legros.
Per Jay's wishes, no public funeral services will be held. Please show kindness to a stranger in Jay's memory.
The MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICE INC., Roscoe, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.