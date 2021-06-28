Hopwood
Jay Mitchell, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born September 8, 1932, in Brownfield, a son of the late Fred and Mildred Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Jean E. McElroy Mitchell; grandson, Zachary Harwood; and four brothers and a sister, Jack, Jerry, James and Joe Paul Mitchell and Marla Rae Morrison.
Surviving are four children, Jay Mitchell of Rices Landing, Charles Mitchell of Anchorage, Alaska, Leigh Ann Hixon of Smithfield and Robert Mitchell of Hopwood; grandchildren, Kane, Sheena, Robert, Bradley and Amy Mitchell, Josh Lovis and Chloe Pattison; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Lovis and Myla Pattison.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the time of service. Interment will follow in Mt. View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
