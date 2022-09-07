Uniontown
Jay Nixon Lewellen, 68 of Uniontown, passed into glory on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
He was born December 7, 1953 in the Uniontown Hospital son of the late Harold and Hazel Lewellen.
Jay was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School Class of 1973. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local # 66.
Surviving are his children, Jayme McCourt (Tim), Greg Lewellen, Jillyn Lewellen and Garrett Lewellen (Lezlianne); six grandchildren; best friend, Linda Sue Tate and her sons, Randy, Raymond and Johnny; brothers and sisters, Judy Tanner, Janet Provance, Barry Lewellen (Darlene), Kay Shaffer, his twin brother, Jerry Lewellen (Melonie), and Carla Halterman (Patrick); and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private for the family.
