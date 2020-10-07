Bobtown
The Rev. Jay R. Polowsky, 63, of Bobtown, passed into glory Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in his home, following a lengthy illness. Born October 25, 1956, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Samuel and Lois Newell Polowsky.
A minister of his Lord Jesus Christ, Rev. Polowsky served in the Western Pennsylvania United Methodist conference for 35 years until his retirement in 2019. He pastored a number of churches in various charges throughout the Methodist conference, including Oil City, Ford City, Brookville, Point Marion, Smithfield and finally in the Brownsville area.
Surviving are his daughter, Katie Polowsky, and her friend and his caregiver, Christopher Karns of Bobtown.
Rev. Jay was predeceased by his wife, Darlene Sue Polowsky July 27, 2012; and by a brother, Jeff Polowsky.
Friends are invited to join his family for a memorial service honoring his life and ministry at 3 p.m. Friday, October 9, in the South Brownsville United Methodist Church, 412 2nd Street, Brownsville, with his friend and colleague, Pastor Frank Philpott officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.