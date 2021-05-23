formerly of Perryopolis
Jay Ronald Carson, 79, of Maple Springs, N.Y., passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Jamestown, N.Y., with family at his side.
He was born May 15, 1942, in Perryopolis, a son of the late J. Allen and Helen Nevels Carson.
Ron was a 1960 graduate of Frazier High School in Perryopolis. He completed his undergraduate degree in industrial management at Penn State University before working on a master's degree at Gannon University in Erie. He worked as a leading expert in the field of "Lights-out" manufacturing, pivoting to a career in financial planning prior to retiring at the family cottage in Maple Springs.
He served on the board of the Bemus Point Library, was a member of the Bemus Point Historical Society, the Blue Marble Group, and was an active Penn State Alum.
Ron was an avid numismatist. He loved walking in Maple Springs, or simply enjoying Chautauqua Lake. He was a dedicated and involved grandparent, affectionately known as "G-Dad" to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two daughters, Valerie (Chris) Camp-Carson Benjamin of Pittsford, N.Y., and Laura (Andrew) Lawton-Carson Thomas of Harvard, Mass.; five grandchildren, Richard and Mary Benjamin, and William, Jack and Ellery Thomas; and one brother, Delbert (Mary Lee) Carson of Perryopolis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Adams Camp Carson, whom he married November 19, 1965, in Bemus Point, N.Y.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, in the Freay Funeral Home, 139 S. Erie Street, Mayville, N.Y. Flowers are greatly appreciated.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Carmen Perry officiating. Burial will be at the Bemus Point Cemetery.
To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, visit freayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.