Ridgway
Jay S. Pifer, 84, of Aiken, S.C., passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He continued to demonstrate selfless concern for others even while battling glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer.
He was born August 11, 1937, in Ridgway, a son of Vance and Hazel Pifer. He was a graduate of Penn State University and Clarion State University and completed the Ministerial Course of Study at Wesley Seminary. He was ordained a United Methodist pastor in the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Jay was former president of Allegheny Power and president of its subsidiaries - West Penn Power, Monongahela Power, and Potomac Edison and retired after 42 years of service.
Jay also was a pastor of the United Methodist Church and retired from the Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference, with 36 years serving as pastor of various United Methodist churches.
Jay was on the Board of Directors of the Energy Corporation of America, headquartered in Denver, Colo. He was active in a number of business and community organizations and served as president of the Boy Scouts of America Westmoreland-Fayette Council, and was recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He served as trustee of Waynesburg University and was on the boards of the University of Pittsburgh - Greensburg and the University of South Carolina - Aiken. Jay received Penn State University’s Outstanding Engineering Alumni Award and Penn State’s Alumni Fellow Award. He was recognized during a session of the U.S. House of Representatives for his corporate and community leadership.
Jay is survived by Betty, his wife of 63 years; a daughter, Dr. Tammy Than of Phoenix, Ariz.; a son, Tim (Julie) Pifer of Bartlett, N.H.; a son, Terry (Carey) Pifer of Clarks Hill, S.C.; and seven grandchildren, Rachel Pifer, Josh Pifer, Ethan (Aslyn) Pifer, Jake Pifer, Katie Pifer, Caroline Miller, and Avery Miller.
Jay was predeceased by his son-in-law, Dr. Aung Than, in 2016; and brother, Charles Sullivan, in 2019.
A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: The Jay and Betty Pifer Scholarship Fund at Jumonville Camp (800-743-2128), a Christian mountaintop retreat in southwestern Pennsylvania, that ministers to hundreds of youth each summer.
To contribute by check, please address check to “United Methodist Foundation of PA”, with “Jay and Betty Pifer Scholarship Fund” in the memo and mail to the following: United Methodist Foundation of PA, 223 Fourth Avenue, Suite 707, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
KEPPLE-GRAFT Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
