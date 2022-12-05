Masontown
Jay Scott Wroble "Bus Driver", 59, of Masontown, passed from this life to enter into eternal life on Friday, December 2, 2022, after courageously battling for eight years, a long and difficult fight with Colon cancer. Jay passed away at home surrounded with his loving family by his side.
Jay was born on Wednesday, April 10, 1963, the youngest child of the late Andrew "Paul" Wroble, Jr and Dolores "Dee" Daniels Wroble of Masontown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joy E Wroble Benco; sister in-law, Geraldine Wroble; grandparents, Andrew Paul Sr and Julia Wroble, Fred (Pap) and Maude Daniels; uncles, Fred G. Daniels, Zachary "Krome" Kromer; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jay was a member of the First Presbyterian church of Masontown where he served as a Deacon. A graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Class of 1981 and later attended California University of Pennsylvania. He was an avid baseball player in both high school and college. Jay continued his love for sports for many years by playing softball for several different local teams. He was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians.
Jay was a Heavy Equipment Operator by trade and a member of the Local 66 International Union of Operators and Engineers. He was also employed by several other construction companies where he worked as a Field Superintendent, Foreman and Laborer. Jay's passion was playing in the dirt!
Left to cherish his memory are, the love of his life of 44 years, his wife Annette Lowller Wroble; daughters, Ashley (Andre') Rolaf, Jayelynn Wroble; his "EVERYTHING" granddaughter, Aubrey Delores Rolaf; brother, Perry D Wroble; brother in-law, John L Lowller; sister's-in-law, Tina Miller and Mary Jo Lowller; and several nieces and nephews.
Jay loved being called Pap Pap and spending quality time with his granddaughter Aubrey aka Princess Peach!
Friends and Family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 5, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday December 6, and until 10 a.m. on Wednesday Decembmer 7 the hour of service, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, Pa. Interment will follow in Masontown Cemetery.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.