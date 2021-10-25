formerly of Uniontown
Jazmine Jean Dennis, 32, of Johnstown, and formerly of Uniontown, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021. She was born October 6, 1989, to Terral Kaye Covington Dennis of Brownsville, who proceeded her in death, and left her in the care of her family. Jazmine was with Anwar and was very happy.
Jazmine was a force of her own, those who knew her will tell you that Jazmine was an independent, witty, sharp, and strong young lady who had no problem speaking her mind or handling her own business.
Jazmine loved the interaction of "fighting" with her siblings (daily). She was a beautiful, kind, and talented soul who had an unbelievable love for her family.
Jazmine worked too many jobs to name and loved serving people in the service industry. She had an innumerable number of friends and colleagues and was loved by many.
Jazmine loved her son, Armoni, with every breath she had. Our family is forever grateful for the many who helped her in raising him.
She leaves to treasure her memories, her significant other, Anwar Carter and her amazing son, Armoni Brown (15) of Uniontown; her kindred parents, Rusty and Alice Coleman Covington of Uniontown; siblings: Christian Marcus of Tex., Nathanuel Ivan, Asia Monique, and Orlando Coleman of Pittsburgh, and Kizzy Marie and Tierra Minnis of Uniontown.
Jazmine had a large extended family which includes her mother's brothers, her uncles: Alva, Jerrald, and Randy Covington; an extensive support network which includes Ronette Brown and family, the Jacobs and Sanders, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Professional services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Eric Johnson eulogizing on Wednesday, October 27th.
Interment will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family's CASHAPP at $COVCON.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.