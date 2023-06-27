Keisterville
Jean A. Taylor, 82, of Keisterville, wife of Jack L. Taylor, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her loving family beside her.
Jean was born July 7, 1940, in High House, a daughter of the late George E. Morris and Ruth Umble Morris.
Jean was a devoted wife to her loving husband of 62 years, mother of five children, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She had worked at Brumley's Store in Greensboro, and at the Penn State Fayette Campus cafeteria. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and gambling.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Taylor; her sons-in-law, George Elwell, Greg R. Hughes, Sr., and Russell Christopher, Jr.; sisters, Juanita Brumley and Delores Morris; brothers, Warren, Don, William and Gerald Morris.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jack Taylor; daughters, Jeanie Christopher (Gary Seese), Marlene Hanabeck (Bill Fink), Jacqueline Elwell (Steven Davis, Sr.), April Flickinger, and Sharon Cramer; son, JR Taylor (Jamie Palmer); her grandchildren, Greg, Jr., Eric, Brandon, Barbie, Jonathan, Rachel, Kody, Joseph and Elizabeth; her great-grandchildren; her special aunt, Charlotte Robinson; her brother, Dewayne "Sonny" Morris; as well as her pets, Cole and Abby.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, where visitation continues from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, June 29, with Pastor Nick Mitchell and her grandson, Assistant Pastor Greg Hughes, Jr. officiating the service. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, Washington, or to WVU Cancer Institute/Breast Cancer.
