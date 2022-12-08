Mt. Pleasant
Jean D'Angelo Bindas, 94, wife of John Bindas, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, after an extended illness.
Gina E. "Jean" Bindas was born June 25, 1928, in the Chieti province of Italy.
Jean's parents, the late Frank and Emanuela Vella D'Angelo, immigrated to Wyano in May of 1929, bringing one-year-old Jean with them. In the next few years, Jean's much-loved siblings came along. Nina D'Angelo Hagen, Luigi "Louie" D'Angelo and Aldo D'Angelo all survive their beloved older sister. Another sibling, Lina, passed away in infancy.
Graduating from South Huntington High School in 1946, options for employment were limited and Jean had big dreams for her future, which were difficult to realize back then, but especially so coming from the coal patch of Wyano from a family of limited means. She bravely opted to leave the tiny village and move to the "big city" to obtain an education that would otherwise have been out of reach.
At the age of 18, Jean and moved to the Hill District of Pittsburgh, where she entered a residential training program at Saint Rosella, a maternity home and orphanage, to obtain her nursing certification. Jean had many stories of those days, a small-town girl landing in the big city, but that training began a long and distinguished career as "the most buttoned-up nurse" of Frick Hospital. Her next 40 years were spent in a perfectly starched, bright-white uniform, completely devoted to her patients and coworkers throughout many departments at Frick. Her last and fondest years were spent working in the Emergency Department.
In 1962, Jean married the love of her life, John M. Bindas, an elementary school principal in Hempfield Area School system. After 60 years of marriage, John preceded her in death just a year ago.
Jean was a high energy, upbeat person (her family affectionately called her "energizer bunny") who loved God, her husband, family, friends, Italian food and life in general. She was kind and generous to those she knew as well as to any stranger in need.
In addition to her three siblings, Jean is survived by her niece, Linda Hagen-Kalinoski (Joe); nephew, Brian Hagen (Christy); five great-nieces/nephews; plus the family of her husband, John (nieces and nephews, Kevin Hanagan, Colleen Hanagan, Maureen Hanagan and Brian Hanagan, all of the Philadelphia area).
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 11, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 12, with the Rev. Robert Bixel officiating. Entombment will immediately follow at Middle Presbyterian Cemetery Mausoleum.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
