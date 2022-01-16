October 5, 1929 -
December 25, 2021
Frances R. Boyle
August 10, 1926 -
December 1, 2014
formerly of Uniontown
In celebration of our mother’s life, and our father’s, Rudy Boyle, we announce the passing of Jean Durfee Boyle Saturday, December 25, 2021, at The Village in White River Junction, Vt.
Jean was born October 5, 1929, in Hibbing, Minn., a daughter of John and Blanche Durfee.
She graduated high school from Hastings, N.Y., and attended secretarial school in Pittsburgh.
Jean then went on to marry the love of her life, Francis R. Boyle, September 8, 1951, and shared 63 years of unconditional love and commitment to their family. Jean was a loving, devoted and accomplished wife and mother, running a ship-shape home managing their children, finances and athletics so Rudy could do what he loved best - work! She also loved her volunteer work in retirement, especially as a “rocker’” for premature infants. Her loving guidance, loyalty, and friendship will be missed by all who loved her.
Jean’s death was preceded by her loving and devoted husband, Francis R. “Rudy” Boyle, December 1, 2014. Rudy was born August 10, 1926, in Mount Pleasant. He resided in New Salem with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John “Jack” Boyle and brother, J.W. Boyle.
Rudy was a graduate of Germantown High School. He entered the Navy upon graduation in 1944 and after serving went on to graduate from West Virginia University.
Rudy then entered the coal mining industry with US Steel as a superintendent of mines in Gary, W.Va. After 10 years he went on to become chief mine inspector and assistant general superintendent for the Frick District. After retiring from USS, he continued to work in the mining industry in various positions for another 10 years.
Jean and Rudy leave behind four children, Patricia B. Taylor and husband Barry, Sally J. Boyle, Dennis P. Boyle and Mary K Boyle; six grandchildren, Alexander Dyroff, Adam Dyroff, Stefan Dyroff, Patrick Dyroff, Matthew Taylor, Casey Taylor and wife Monica; along with five great-grandchildren.
Rudy is survived by his loving brother, J.W. Boyle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Memory Care Unit at The Village at White River Junction, 101 Currier Street, White River Junction, VT 05001.
