Jean E. Bowlin Schuetz, 99, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.
She was born November 3, 1922, in Uniontown, daughter of the late George Bowlin and Bertha Jobes Bowlin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Bruce Schuetz.
Jean was a 1940 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Central Christian Church and the J.O.Y. Class. Jean worked in the plant dispatch department for Bell Telephone Co.
Left to cherish Jean's memory are many cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m., on Friday, August 5, followed by a service celebrating Jean's life at 11 a.m. with Reverend Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
