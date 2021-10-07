formerly of Fairchance
Jean E. Coleman Braham, 100, of North Royalton, Ohio, formerly of Twinsburg, Ohio and Fairchance, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 2, 2021. Jean was born December 28, 1920, to William Doty and Emma Susan Banner Coleman.
She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Allen Braham; loving mother of Jerry Braham, Brenda (Dennis) Mudry, and the late James and Arthur (Valerie, surviving) Braham; cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 18; dear sister to her three brothers and five sisters, Mayola Beeson (Bill), both deceased, William Coleman (Beatrice), both deceased, Marjorie Currie (Samuel), both deceased, Kathleen Hockenberry (Donald, deceased), Joseph Coleman (Maria), Bernell Eicher (Dale, deceased), Blaine Coleman (Marlene), and Diana Niblack (Joel), both deceased; caring aunt and great-aunt.
Friends were received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, in Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 W. Aurora Road, Northfield Center, Ohio.
Friends will also be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of services, Friday, October 8, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Brownfield.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to The Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio, 2507 East 22nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44115 or at www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
