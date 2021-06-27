formerly of Marklesyburg
Jean E. Drummer, 90, of Wooster, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home, with her daughter by her side.
She was born July 23, 1930, in Friendsville, Md., the middle daughter of Paul and Flossie Friend Hook. She grew up in Markleysburg and attended Youngstown State School of Music.
Jean was fiercely independent, raising two daughters in Euclid, Ohio while working full time as an executive secretary for 39 years at Reliance Electric in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a loyal and tireless worker, generous to her family and many friends and she was faithful to her church. While Jean only completed a year of college, she was determined to set high expectations and successfully challenged her daughters to complete their college degrees. Years later and ecstatic upon the birth of her first grandchild, she was not shy about announcing her disappointment at having to "wait until she was 50" to become a grandmother - a role she lovingly embraced! Frustrated that the commute from Cleveland limited her "grandma time", she moved to Wooster in 1985 while continuing to commute daily to work for another seven years before she retired. She willingly chose to spend her free time with her family, baby-sit her grandkids, join them on family vacations or watch her grandchildren compete at sporting events around the country. She had no greater joy than to celebrate and be escorted down the aisle at the weddings of each of her married grandchildren!
Jean attended Grace Church in Wooster, was a member of Red Hat, and was a longtime volunteer at both the Wooster Community Hospital Auxiliary and Hospice. She loved her miniature dachshund Magoo, playing the piano, dominoes, bingo at the Knights of Columbus and solving her daily crossword puzzle. She often said that "she had lived a full life and did not want or wish for anything more and that she was ready to be reunited with her daughter, Lynne".
Surviving, and sadly missing her joyous spirit, friendly smile and generous and loving support, are a daughter, Lana (Jim) Gesler of Wooster; a son-in-law, David McClure of Lilburn, Georgia; grandchildren, Ryan (Shelley) Gesler, Jaimie (Rob) Tangen, Rob (Leah) Gesler, Buck (Shelby) McClure, Molly (Michael),Hill, Caitlin (Emily Sealy) McClure; great-grandchildren, Wendell and William Gesler and Ramona and James Tangen; and close friend, Drummer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lynne McClure; and sisters, Jody and June Show.
There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at the home of Lana and Jim Gesler, 1400 Hunt Club Drive, Wooster, OH 44691.
MCINTIRE, BRADHAM & SLEEK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
Those who wish to make memorial contributions may do so to Camp Sonrise Mountain, 490 Caney Valley Road, Markleysburg, PA 15459, or to a charity of their choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
