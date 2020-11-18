Fairchance
Jean Elizabeth Ellis Ellsworth, 76, of Fairchance, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Monarch Meadows Personal Care Home.
She was born August 24, 1944, in Uniontown, to the late Charles A. Ellis Jr. and Mary Lib Hill Ellis.
Jean graduated in 1962 from Uniontown High School. She attended classes at California University. She worked at Fayette Bank and owned and operated Bob’s Cycle and Snowmobile Shop in Fairchance.
She was a caring and loving family person who gave her love and time to her children, grandkids, husband and pets. She loved to take trips and vacations with her family and friends.
Jean was a Christian and a member of Great Bethel Baptist Church since birth. She loved holidays and sitting on the deck in the mountains.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert F. Ellsworth; children Amy (Ken) Mildren and Robert (Jeanie) Ellsworth, all of Fairchance; grandchildren Brianna, Michaela, Noah and Laura Mildren, and Laney and Preston Ellsworth; siblings Linda (Jim) Heinbaugh, Charles (Vee) Ellis, Mark (Dominges) Ellis and John (Kandy) Ellis; in-laws Karen Harris, Marlene Ellsworth, Mary Ellsworth, George Ellsworth, Bruce Ellsworth, Allen (Bobbi Jo) Ellsworth and Mark (Paula) Ellsworth; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and her beloved dog, Tabby.
She was predeceased by her parents and in-laws, Charlene Ellsworth and Trudy Ellsworth.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNEAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, November 19, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin and Allen Ellsworth officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
A Special Thank You is extended to Monarch Meadows Personal Care Home and Amedisys Hospice Uniontown for all of their love, help and care given to Jean.
