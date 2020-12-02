Uniontown
Jean G. Arthur Stefancin, 91, of Uniontown, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., May 1, 1929, a daughter of the late Ted R. and Vella James Arthur. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Arthur.
Jean was a stay-at-home mom, raising five daughters and four sons. She had been a member and past president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, the Red Hatters Club, and was Methodist by faith.
Her passion was her family and helping others. She married her husband, Thomas B. Stefancin May 7, 1949, with seven decades of happiness, love, wisdom, laughter and memories to follow.
In addition to her loving husband, Tom, Jean is survived by their children, Gary Stefancin and wife Bev of Florida, Deborah Enany of Texas, Pamela Collins and husband Keith of Uniontown, Tim Stefancin of Delmont, Terry Stefancin of Uniontown, Tommye Jean Wood of Virginia, Ted Stefancin of Texas, Jamie Yacoviello and Beth Clark, both of Virginia; 12 amazing grandchildren; 12 sweet great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
