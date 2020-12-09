Perryopolis
Jean Johnston McKeever, 95, of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. Born January 13, 1925, in Connellsville, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Helen Armstrong Johnston.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, she was a member of the First Christian Church. She worked as a secretary for 30 years at Koppers Company in Pittsburgh, retiring in 1985, followed by 30 years as a librarian at the Frazier Community Library, retiring again at the age of 90. She loved her house and her yard and could be seen doing yard work all year long.
Jean is survived by daughter and son-in-law Linda and Raymond Olsen of Ocean Pines, Md.; sister Vera Hall of Bushnell, Fla.; and two nephews, Barry Johnston of New York and Billy Malone of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her brother, George M. Johnston; and grandparents William L. and Maude P. Armstrong.
In lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial visitation and funeral service will be held in the spring, with the Rev. Melissa Snyder of the Perryopolis First Christian Church officiating followed by interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Contributions can be made in Jean's memory to the First Christian Church, P.O. Box 297, Perryopolis, PA 15473.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
