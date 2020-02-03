Masontown
Jean (Lattanzi) Malinsky, 92, of Masontown, PA, passed away on Friday January 31, 2020.
She was born on Friday, September 2, 1927, in Yukon, WV, the daughter of Louis and Enrichetta Lattanzi.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph E. Malinsky; her son, Joseph C. Malinsky; and her grandson, David Rutherford.
She was the last surviving member of her family, which included brothers Mike Santella, Paul Santella and Attilio Lattanzi and sisters Helena Santella, Lucy Blassic and Neva Plitka.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Debbie Malinsky; her sons, Jerry (Annette) Malinsky and Ron (Lisa) Malinsky; grandchildren Jennifer (Nick) Tichnell, Natasha Malinsky, Sara Snyder, Meghan (Jeremy) Riscutti, Jerry Malinsky, Joe Malinsky, Dan Malinsky and Matthew Malinsky; stepgrandchildren Jeremy Garrison and Cody (Stephanie) Garrison; great-grandchildren Conner Tichnell, Lauren Rudinsky, Owen Snyder, Jack Riscutti and Nate Riscutti; sisters-in-law Rose Ziots, who was also her best friend, Nancy Malinsky and Sue Ann Malinsky; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, PA today February 3, 2020, from 9:30 until 11 a.m., when a blessing service will be held.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone, Pa.
We would like to thank the Masontown Amedisys Hospice for their support, comfort and care for Jean.
To leave a message for the family, please visit website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
