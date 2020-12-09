Hopwood
Barbara "Jean" Lindeman, 70, of Hopwood, passed away in her home, with loved ones, Sunday, December 6, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1950, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas Ross and Anna Stanley Ross; siblings Patty Fowler, Bobby Ross, Margie Ross and Joe Ross; nephew James "Jimmy" Ross; and significant others, Dennis Lindeman and Karol Coddington.
Surviving are her children, Jeannie Morrison and Curtis Ross; grandchildren Summer, Patrick, Jacob, Lillian, Lazarus, Gabriella, Preston, Mayleanna, Shienna and Codey; sister Margaret "Sue"; brothers Don and John; and several nieces and nephews.
She loved bingo and dancing.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, December 10, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Buzz Hall officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.