Uniontown
Jean Martin Biagini, 80, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in her home.
Jean was born on June 12, 1942, in Uniontown, the daughter of Robert and Bertha Marchinko Phillips.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Haynes; her sister, Mary Ellen Show; and her daughter-in-law, JoAnn Martin.
Jeanie was the wife of former boxer, Jimmy Biagini, and the late Gerald Martin.
Jeanie was in the entertainment world as a professional dancer "Dynamite" for 26 years. She studied dance under the late Katy Lyons and the late Jean King of Uniontown. She was also an aerobic instructor for many years.
Jeanie was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, the Catholic Business Professional Women, and the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post 1669 - PA.
She was a lover of dance and the care of animals.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Steven Haynes and Rulea of Uniontown; son, David Martin of Hopwood; daughter, Jamie Kendall of Nemacolin; son, Jerry Martin and wife Sandy of Uniontown; step-daughter, Jill Biagini Pegg of Uniontown; grandchildren: Lori Martin, Erica Haynes, Jennifer Martin and Calista Martin; step-grandson, Mark; niece, Michelle Show; daughter-in-law, Shelia Martin of Allison and several cousins.
Family and Friends will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at which time a blessing service will be held in the funeral home with Deacon Andrew Hamilton. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at degusipefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.