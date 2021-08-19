Uniontown
Jean Paula Dunn Cawthon, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 14, 2021, in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born August 6, 1930, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Genevieve Rush Dunn and James Paul Dunn; her husband, Robert Cawthon; two sisters, Charlotte Rexrode and Georgann Raffle; and a brother, Jimmy Dunn.
Jean was a nurse and had worked at healthcare facilities in West Virginia, Hawaii, St. Augustine, Fla., and Mount Macrina Manor.
She was a direct descendent of Dr. Benjamin Rush, who was one of the original signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Jean enjoyed gardening and plants, and especially taking care of her beloved dog, B.J.
Surviving are four children, Charles W. Thomas Jr. and wife Kimberly Sue, Phyllis "Bunny" Softa and husband Joseph, Deedee Reid, and Cathy L. Thomas; granddaughter Stacey Beistel and husband Kurt; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Caden, Kyle and Skylar; two great-great grandchildren, Zhavia and Kash; and a sister, Dora Smith.
Jean was very fortunate to have two wonderful friends, Pam Tomasic and Gloria Ryland, who provided her with all the love and attention anyone could ask for.
The family is so grateful for the excellent care given Jean by Amedisys Hospice in her final hours.
At Jean's request, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
