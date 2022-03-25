Masontown
Jean T. Chissell Lilley, 90, of Masontown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Family and friends will be received in the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, March 28, 2022, with Deb Lambert officiating.
