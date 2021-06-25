West Brownsville
Jeanene Dixie Bakewell, 65, of West Brownsville, passed away peacefully in her home, with her family and friends by her side, Monday, June 21, 2021.
She was born Saturday, June 9, 1956, in Ashland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dale and Patricia McFadden Lindecamp.
She was a member of Ashland Eagles Club and Polk Methodist Church.
She mostly loved spending time with her family, baking, especially at Christmas, and she loved animals. Jean looked forward to vacationing at the beach in Ocean City, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Calvin Timothy; brothers John Lindecamp and Mike (Pam) Lindecamp; sister Connie Lindecamp; and aunt Janet McFadden Stefanopoulos.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kimberly Bakewell of West Brownsville; husband James "Buzzy" Bakewell; sister Patricia "Trish" Lindecamp of Ashland; brother Don (Linda) Lindecamp of Ashland; granddaughter Hannah Bakewell of Ottawa, Ohio; special nieces Maribeth Ridgeway of Jeromesville, Ohio and Lisha Lindecamp of Ashland; aunts Rebecca McFadden Rex of Ashland and Joan McFadden Chamberlin of Bucyrus, Ohio; best friend and sister-in-law Patricia M. Lindecamp of Ashland; several nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least, her beloved dog, "Sassy".
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
As per Jean's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, or The Humane Society of Ashland, Ohio, P.O. Box 114, Ashland, OH 44805.
