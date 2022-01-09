Uniontown
Jeanette Ann Truley, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born November 30, 1952, at Uniontown Hospital, to the late Leonard and Janet Murray Truley.
Jeanette loved the Lord and was happiest in his presence. She faithfully attended Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Uniontown until her illness no longer permitted her to attend.
Jeanette was employed at Sweet Williams until their closing and after, Jeanette satisfied her passion to serve others by caring for her family.
She was like a second Mom to many of her nieces, nephews, and even some great-nieces and nephews. She was the kindest soul and rarely said "no". She loved her family deeply and enjoyed gatherings and reunions.
Jeanette took exceptional care of her mother, Janet, even as she endured her own health issues.
Jeanette also loved to cook and was an avid sports fan. From the stands of Uniontown, her alma mater to watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, you could see the joy and excitement in her eyes as she cheered them on. She followed all of her nieces and nephews, and would save clippings from the newspaper and be sure to mention it when they were together.
If her family and friends were shown nothing else from Jeanette, they were shown love.
In addition to her father, Jeanette is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leonard and Rebecca Truly; maternal grandparents, William and Charlotte Murray; brother, Daryl Mickens; sisters, Donna and Ramona Truly; uncle, Randolph Murray; aunts, Doras Minor and Phyllis Murray; and nephew, Daryl Truley.
Jeanette leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Janet Truly; siblings, Rogene Truley, Carla Davis, Gary Truley, and Pamela Truley, all of Uniontown, Carol Craggette, of Connellsville, and Anthony Truley, of Decatur Ga.; special niece, Nichole Craggette, who dropped everything to assist in Jeanette's care from day one of her diagnosis; and a host of loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11th, and at 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, January 12th. Interment will immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
