Smithfield
Jeanette M. Kortje Koffler, 78, of Smithfield, passed Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born January 29, 1943, in Norfolk, Nebr., she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Florence McDole Kortje; and the beloved wife of the late Eugene Koffler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Massman; brothers, Larry, Darrell and Rodney Kortje; and a dear friend Betty Misinay.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael (Anna) Koffler of Washington; her granddaughters, Alexandra and Elizabeth Koffler; her sister, Carol (Kenneth) Zautke of Norfolk, Nebr.; her brothers, Richard (Vickie) Kortje of Portland, Ore., Ron (Beth) Kortje of Norfolk, Nebr.; sister-in-law, Laquita Kortje and brother-in-law Frank Massman. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Jeanette worked in the Food Service Department for the Uniontown School District for many years and was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown. She loved her grandchildren, shopping, cooking and visiting with friends. She was a loving and caring person who gave her heart to all she met. No one was a stranger to her.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 21, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of transfer will be at 9:15 a.m. Monday, November 22, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice in Jeanette's memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
