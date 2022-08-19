Hiller
Jeanie Samol, 61, of Hiller, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the WVU Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Jean was born May 18, 1961, to the late Dominic T. and Jean Gower Savona.
Jean graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1979. She was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter of Brownsville, in which she also was a long-standing member of the former St. Peter Christian Mothers and a member and officer of the Society of Catholic Women.
She was employed at Drebo America, Inc. and was also co-owner of J&J Wholesale Cemetery Flowers with her sister, Joan.
Jean was a devoted mother, wife, sister and loved being and aunt. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed our big family gatherings and dinners. Family was everything to her. Jean had a heart of gold; she was caring, thoughtful and always willing to put others before herself. She loved her kitties and always made sure that home was where the heart was. Jean never forgot anyone, either it be on their birthdays or holidays. She made sure everyone felt special.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Dave Samol; son, Justin Samol; her sisters, Patty Jellots (Tim ), Joan Trbovich (Les); and brothers, Joseph Savona (Tracy), Tom Savona (Nadina); also many nieces, nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews who she dearly loved as they loved her.
Jean was predeceased by her son, Joseph Samol.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19, and until 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 20, when a prayer service will be held, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 9 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery.
