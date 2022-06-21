Uniontown
Jeanne F. Detwiler Conchilla, 95, of Uniontown, passed Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Burial will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choosing, in her memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
