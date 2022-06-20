Uniontown
Jeanne F. Detwiler Conchilla, 95, of Uniontown, passed Friday, June 17, 2022, in the Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela. She was born September 5, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Earle G. and Mary Blosser Detwiler.
She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Conchilla; mother of Jeanne (Gary) Brewer of Charleroi, and Peter F. (Paula) Conchilla of Penn Hills; grandmother of Kimberly (Doug) Boulanger of Charleroi and Jakquiline (Harry Geibel) Conchilla of Butler; and great-grandmother of Nicholas and Nathan Boulanger. She was the last of her immediate family.
She is also survived by her nieces, Mary Jane (Lee) Glab of Baltimore, Md., and Kathleen (Gregg) Schmidt of Cleveland, Ohio, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jeanne was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown and its Altar Society. She was a life member of the Catholic War Veteran's Post #1669 of Uniontown and was second vice for 29 years and received many awards for 100% membership there. She was also a member of her card club for over 50 years.
Viewing is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Burial will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choosing, in her memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
