Jeanne Louise Fretz Propes, 89, of Port Orchard, Wash., formerly of Fayette City, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, in her home in Port Orchard. She was born December 12, 1931, in Belle Vernon, in her home, a daughter of the late Harry Fretz and Thelma Hahn.
A resident of Port Orchard for the past four years, Mrs. Propes was a member of Christian and Missionary Alliance.
She worked at S&Y Foodland, JoAnn Fabrics, was a volunteer at numerous places in Lake Wakes, Fla., and was a homemaker, wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jeanne had a love of God and church, was an excellent cook and baker, and had youth groups over for homemade pizza.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Propes, to whom she was married to for 71 years; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert "Randy" and Margie Propes, Richard and Debora Propes, David and Tammy Propes; brother Barry Fretz; sister Nancy Tisot; sister and brother-in-law Vicki Burnside and husband Chet; sister-in-law Florence Fretz; six grandchildren, Michele Trainor and husband Rob, Jason Propes and wife Natalie, Toby Propes and wife Katie, Brandi Propes, Ryan Propes and fiancee Melina, Ashley Green and husband Paul; three great-grandchildren; along with numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Fretz; brother-in-law, Ted Tisot; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Fretz.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
