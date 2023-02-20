Jeannette Libertino, 95, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
She was born August 5, 1927, in Isabella.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lafferty and Rose Harford; her siblings; and her husband of 56 years, Tony Libertino.
Surviving are four children, Angelo Libertino, Bernadette Esposito, Richard Libertino and Maria Libertino; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Jeannette was a longtime member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Fairchance.
A private family blessing service was held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. Liberato Ortega officiating.
Interment followed in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.