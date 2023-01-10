Uniontown
Jeannette Lucille Scott, 68, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 1, 2023, in her home.
She was a daughter of the late Garnette Hyatt and Martha Jean Ware Williams.
Jeannette accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was baptised in Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Cardale.
She graduated from German Township Senior High Class of 1973. She was a strong woman with a heart of gold who would help anyone if they called her.
Jeannette worked for Rest Haven and for Home Again for 25+ years before retiring. She loved reading novels, watching Days of our Lives and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jeannette was predeceased by her husband, Oliver Cleveland Scott Sr.; her parents, Garnette Hyatt and Martha J. Williams; sister, Marsha Williams Peterson; and brother, Gray Whitfield.
Surviving are her only son, Oliver Cleveland Scott, Jr. and wife Elisha Thomas; three beautiful grandchildren, Alexis La’Shae Scott Casper and husband James, Oliver C. Scott III and Xavier A. Scott, who was the love of her life; sisters, Phyllis (Herman) Rhodes of North Carolina, Anita Williams of Masontown and Donna Whitfield of Pittsburgh; brothers, Tyrone Hyatt, Marlon Hyatt, Jeff Williams, John M. Williams and Eric SA Williams, all of Uniontown; Charles Williams of Ohio, Derrick Williams of Las Vegas Nev., Garnette Whitfield of Pittsburgh; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 10 to 12 noon, the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Thursday, January 12, with the Reverend Winfrey officiating. Interment follows in Edenborn Cemetery, McClellandtown.
