Coal Center
Jeannine Metal, 63, of Coal Center, died Monday, January 13, 2020.
She was born Saturday, August 11, 1956, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late John and Virginia Wooldridge Conaway.
In addition to her parents, Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Metal; and three brothers, James, John and Jason Conaway.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Virginia Lee Conaway of Pleasant Hills; several nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, on Sunday, January 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and until 11 a.m. Monday when funeral services will be held in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401 or the American Cancer Society, 4 North Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401.
