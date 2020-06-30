Uniontown
Jeffery Scott Craggette, 56, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Jeffery Craggette was born in Brownsville, a son of Donald and Carol Craggette, June 14, 1964.
He came from a musical background, where his father was a pianist and his mother a singer. He loved to play his bass guitar. His nickname was Bass-man. He also loved electronics, video games and cameras.
He was married to R. Lynn Craggette January 20, 1996. He worked in lawncare for many years. He appreciated the time and structure it took to work on lawns/yards.
He served in the Army for two years before he was honorably discharged. Music and family were his life. He played a part in Spirit and Truth (family band) for most of his life. He loved his family and spending time with them. He was a kind soul who enjoyed giving to others. He will be remembered for the kind, selfless things he has done as well as his God-given talent of music. He will be missed as a son, brother and father.
He goes to join his father, Donald Craggette; and his daughter, Kaylin Marie Craggette; as well as grandparents, uncles and aunts.
Jeffery Craggette leaves behind the mother of his children, Roxanne (Lynn) Craggette; three children, Brian Craggette, Natisha Craggette and Haley Craggette; five sisters, Nikki Dantzler, Ramona Morgan, Robin Ellington, Breanna Craggette and Amerika Craggette; two brothers, Eric Craggette and David Craggette; his mother, Carol Craggette; and many other family members.
Visitation will be 11 am to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Paul A.M.E.
Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation, with the Rev. Thompson of St. Paul A.M.E. officiating. Arrangements are by LANTZ FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be given to Carol Craggette.
The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Rev. Thompson of St. Paul A.M.E and Lantz Funeral Home.
